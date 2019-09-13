Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 61,092 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,092 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 195,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,727,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 71,090,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,805,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

