Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 248,406 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Crescent Point Energy worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14,954.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 95,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

