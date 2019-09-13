Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 6,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 59,725.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

