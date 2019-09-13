Seafarms Group (ASX:SFG) Stock Price Down 6%

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.07), approximately 2,945,454 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $177.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.08.

In related news, insider Ian Trahar 33,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th.

Seafarms Group Company Profile (ASX:SFG)

Seafarms Group Limited, an aquaculture company, produces and sells seafood in Australia and Vietnam. The company operates in three segments: Aquaculture, Carbon Services, and Other. It is involved in the growing, processing, and distribution of farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns brand; and the development of land-based aquaculture projects.

