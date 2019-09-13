Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading Up 6.8%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89, 75,754 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 128,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 248.94% and a negative net margin of 553.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

