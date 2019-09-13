Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

WTTR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $903.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.72. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 139,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,741,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

