Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.53. Semafo shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 617,654 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Semafo in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Semafo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.42.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$180.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Semafo Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Semafo (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

