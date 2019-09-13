Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SENEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,043. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 63.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 65.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

