Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $124,244.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,254,025,338 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

