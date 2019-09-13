Sessia Price Tops $0.41 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Sessia has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $33,367.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,819,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Sessia's official website is sessia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

