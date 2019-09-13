Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insurance Acquisition were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of INSUU remained flat at $$10.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,553. Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Insurance Acquisition alerts:

Insurance Acquisition Company Profile

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.