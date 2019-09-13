Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 10,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 453,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 183.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.