Short Interest in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Drops By 18.4%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 110,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AVGR shares. Aegis started coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,432. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.58. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 230.13% and a negative net margin of 258.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.