Short Interest in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 8.7%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 365,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 6,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,283. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $354.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

