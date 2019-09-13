Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Decreases By 7.9%

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRT shares. National Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 534.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.74.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

