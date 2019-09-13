Short Interest in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Rises By 38.4%

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,275,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 921,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 220,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,389. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

