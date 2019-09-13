Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Grows By 12.5%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 162,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,151. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $150.32 and a 1-year high of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $365.33 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.