Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Drops By 19.3%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,129,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 7,596,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 983,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 829,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,093. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.