Short Interest in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Grows By 40.2%

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 9,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,309. Innodata has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

