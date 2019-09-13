Short Interest in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Grows By 14.6%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,653,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 4,931,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $5,489,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 50.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,558,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 860,160 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 730.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681,674 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,363. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

