Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Declines By 25.6%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 318,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

RDWR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $12,292,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 33.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

