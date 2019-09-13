Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Rises By 27.0%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 115,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SNNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNNA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 1,318,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 907,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 281,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,171. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

