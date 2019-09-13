Short Interest in Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Drops By 70.0%

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 4,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,548. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Sintx Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

