Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.61. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

SMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.94. The firm has a market cap of $269.12 million and a P/E ratio of -98.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.89.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

