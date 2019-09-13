Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Sigma Healthcare stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.67 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 8,996,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.53 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. Sigma Healthcare has a 12 month low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of A$0.66 ($0.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.40.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

