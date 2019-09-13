Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 67,972,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,029,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.