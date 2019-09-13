Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $284.18. 539,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,522. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.57 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.