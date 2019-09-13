Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.24% of Destination XL Group worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 345,807 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DXLG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,712. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, Director Justin Dye bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $41,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,560,381 shares of company stock worth $7,103,715. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

