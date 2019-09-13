Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

BIIB stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

