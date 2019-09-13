Silent Notary (SNTR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,717.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $175,377.00 and approximately $30,717.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

