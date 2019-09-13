Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,668,600 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 1,469,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,136,000 after acquiring an additional 387,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,153,000 after buying an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,959,000 after buying an additional 112,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 90,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,966. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.21%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

