Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $585.90 million, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of -0.35.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

