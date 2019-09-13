SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03, approximately 151 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

About SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

