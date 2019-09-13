Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (STO:SEB-A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.21

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (STO:SEB-A)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and traded as high as $89.88. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken shares last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 4,564,249 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is SEK 86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 88.89.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile (STO:SEB-A)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is a Sweden-based bank. The Bank’s operations are divided into four business segments. The Merchant Banking segment offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients, mainly in the Nordic region and Germany. The Retail Banking segment offers banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Sweden, and card operations in the Nordic countries.

