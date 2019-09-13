Skye Global Management LP Sells 38,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 274.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $124,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,328. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.