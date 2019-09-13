Skye Global Management LP Takes Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Waste Connections makes up approximately 0.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,473,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,822,000 after purchasing an additional 91,493 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,327,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,905,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,784,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,576,000 after purchasing an additional 205,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 628,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.19. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.66.

In other Waste Connections news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,450.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

