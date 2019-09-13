Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $12.68. Slate Retail REIT shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 8,369 shares.

SRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Slate Retail REIT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of $538.23 million and a P/E ratio of -209.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.79.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.