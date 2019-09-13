Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNBR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 12,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.