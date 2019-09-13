Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Software has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

