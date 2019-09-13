Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,217 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lear by 64.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 469,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,898. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

