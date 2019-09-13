Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 10,194 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC makes up approximately 0.8% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 257.9% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 644,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 464,398 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 231.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

BMV BIL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.50. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1-year low of $1,603.40 and a 1-year high of $1,790.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.53.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.