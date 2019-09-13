Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 7,652 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Shares of T traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,634,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,673,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

