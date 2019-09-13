Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in BCE by 29.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 899,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,241. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

