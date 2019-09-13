Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 6,394 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,896,000 after purchasing an additional 835,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 467,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,816. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

