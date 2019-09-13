Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $277,285,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $240,420,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $2,041.41. 441,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,067.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,925.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,833.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,073.17.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

