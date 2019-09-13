Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,084,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 4,445,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sony by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,168,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Sony by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.