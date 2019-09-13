South Dakota Investment Council Sells 27,624 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,624 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 245,013 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

UA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

