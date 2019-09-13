South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on South Star Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About South Star Mining (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

