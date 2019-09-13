SpaceChain Price Down 17.8% This Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $135,144.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.