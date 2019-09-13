Springfield Properties’ (SPR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.91. Springfield Properties has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 129 ($1.69).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

